Houston Astros' Amazing Playoff Streak Officially Ends
The ALCS officially began on Monday night, but something was noticeably absent from the festivities at Yankee Stadium (and not just Aaron Judge's bat).
For the first time since 2016 -- a span of nearly 3,000 days-- the Houston Astros weren't in it. Minute Maid Park was dark and empty. Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander & Co. were nowhere to be found.
Instead, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians squared off in Game 1. The Yankees prevailed 5-2, moving one step closer to their first World Series appearance since 2009.
Meanwhile, the AL West champions were in unfamiliar territory: sitting at home, watching on the couch like everyone else. For their younger players like Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker, this is the first October of their MLB careers without an ALCS appearance.
The Astros haven't played since getting swept by the Detroit Tigers in the AL Wild Card Round two weeks ago, and they won't play again until 2025. Houston's pursuit of another banner will have to wait until next year.
While the Astros were better than the Tigers during the regular season, they didn't play like it in the postseason. Houston was outscored 8-3 across the two games, batting just .194/.271/.210 with only one extra-base hit and more strikeouts (15) than hits (12).
The Astros hadn't been swept in a playoff series since 2005, when they lost four straight to the Chicago White Sox in the World Series.
Now, the ALCS rolls on without Houston for the first time in nearly a decade. All the organization can do now is start preparing for 2025.
Both the Guardians and Yankees are happy that they don't have to face the battle-tested Astros in the ALCS. The last time Houston failed to make it this far, Cleveland dominated the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALCS and nearly beat the Chicago Cubs in the epic 2016 World Series.
Meanwhile, New York hasn't been able to get past the Astros in October. The Yankees have lost their three most recent ALCS appearances against them, falling agonizingly short of the World Series each time.
With Houston out, the path is finally clear for a different team to represent the Junior Circuit in the Fall Classic this year. The Astros' dominant reign is over...for now.