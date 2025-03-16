Houston Astros Announce Their 2025 Opening Day Starter Against New York Mets
The Houston Astros are going to look different on Opening Day this season than the year prior.
That has become a staple for this franchise during their dynastic run, and while other clubs around Major League Baseball always have changes they undergo in the offseason, very rarely do they adopt the approach the Astros have taken where they are comfortable letting their stars leave.
Once again, that mentality was showcased this winter.
World Series winners Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly will be playing for different teams this year, presenting the Astros with major question marks when it comes to their viability in their division and the American League as a whole.
But they have an opportunity to make a statement early this year.
Houston welcomes in the New York Mets for a three-game slate to open the 2025 season starting on March 27, giving themselves a chance to prove they are still viable if they dominate the franchise that generated headlines this winter.
And to get things started, there is nobody more equipped to take the ball than their ace.
This should come as no surprise to anyone.
This will be the fourth consecutive Opening Day start for Framber Valdez with the Astros, surpassing Dallas Keuchel's mark of three from 2015-17 and Verlander's three from 2018-20.
Only Roy Oswalt has started more Opening Days in a row during the 2000s for Houston, toeing the rubber for Game 1 eight times in a row from 2003-2010.
Valdez is coming off another spectacular season.
He posted a 2.91 ERA and 136 ERA+ and across his 28 starts, finishing inside the top 10 of AL Cy Young voting for the third year in a row.
The lefty will look to get things started for the Astros and silence the doubters when they kick off their 2025 campaign.