Houston Astros Announce Star Reliever is Back Amid Multiple Roster Moves
There was a major shakeup on the Houston Astros roster when it was reported they had optioned last season's breakout star Chas McCormick to the minors following his prolonged struggles this year.
As the Astros enter the final month before the playoffs, they firmly have their sights set on winning the AL West division for the fourth time in a row, and are readying their roster for another deep postseason run.
With that came the news they brought in veteran outfielder Jason Heyward.
Providing versatility across multiple positions and adding even more experience to this clubhouse heading into the playoffs, the 35-year-old will officially debut with his new team on Thursday following the multiple roster moves Houston announced before the game.
Outside of the McCormick and Heyward news, the other headliner is that Ryan Pressly is returning from his stint on the injured list that has kept him sidelined since Aug. 17 with a lower back strain.
When the Astros brought in Josh Hader to be their closer, Pressly struggled to adjust to his new setup role early during the season.
However, he has rebounded to lower his 5.06 ERA through the month of May to the 3.86 figure he's currently sitting with.
In corresponding moves, Houston optioned reliever Bryan King to their Triple-A affiliate and designated fellow reliever Janson Junk for assignment.
King is the one that might be a bit head-scratching.
In 23 appearances this season, the rookie has posted a 2.05 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched. Not having him in their bullpen removes a very effective left-handed option manager Joe Espada can turn to like he did on Wednesday.
There's a chance King could rejoin the team as part of the September call up period when rosters expand, but for now, he'll be pitching at the Triple-A level for the foreseeable future.