Houston Astros Bank on Young Arms as Probables Set for Toronto Blue Jays
The Houston Astros finally have a little bit of momentum on their side as they prepare to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
The first two games of the series are set for 7:10 p.m., while Wednesday’s finale is a 6:40 start. The Astros are off on Thursday and head to the heartland to begin a road trip that starts against Kansas City on Friday.
In the last series against San Diego, the Astros finally got back-to-back wins for the first time this season and reached the 10,000-game milestone as a franchise, dating back to their days as the Houston Colt .45s.
The Blue Jays and the Astros have set their pitching probables, per MLB.com and The Athletic.
Monday’s matchup should be a good one, as the Astros will start young right-hander Hunter Brown (2-1, 1.50) against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.49).
Brown is hunting for something that Gausman has done twice in his career — a trip to the All-Star Game. Brown is pitching like he’ll be the franchise’s next ace, whether Framber Valdez sticks around after this season or not.
Brown won his last outing against St. Louis, a game in which he gave up four hits and no earned run in six innings. He struck out four and walked two. Through four starts and 24 innings he’s struck out 22 and walked five, giving up just four earned runs.
Gausman, the 34-year-old veteran, is coming off his own victory in his last start against the Atlanta Braves. He gave up six hits and two earned runs in six innings. He struck out six and walked none. Through 25.1 innings and four starts, Gausman has struck out 20 and walked three while giving up seven earned runs.
Tuesday’s game features Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco (1-2, 6.48) against Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.77).
Blanco’s ERA is inflated after a 1.2-inning game against Minnesota two weeks ago, one in which he gave up four earned runs. He took the loss in his last game against St. Louis, as he went five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. In four starts and 16.2 innings he’s struck out 17 and walked 10.
Bassitt won his last start against Atlanta, giving up three hits and no earned runs in five innings. He struck out a season-high 10 and walked two. In four starts and 23.1 innings he has struck out 31 and walked five.
Wednesday’s finale will feature Houston right-hander Ryan Gusto (2-1, 3.18) against Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis (2-2, 3.13).
Gusto is coming off a claiming a win against San Diego. He allowed nine hits in five innings but only gave up two earned runs. He struck out two and walked none. In six games, two starts and 17 innings he has struck out 17 and walked three.
Francis snapped a two-game losing streak as he claimed a victory over Seattle, throwing six innings of five-hit baseball. He gave up one earned run, one walk and struck out five. In four games and 23 innings he has struck out 20 and walked eight.