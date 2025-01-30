Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Have Intriguing Offer on Table for Houston Astros Star
The Houston Astros have been at the center of what has been one of the biggest roller coasters of the offseason.
With the free agency of star third baseman Alex Bregman still raging on, there have been tons twists and turns for a player on the open market that rivals his former teammate Carlos Correa.
The most likely outcome at the conclusion of the regular season seemed to be a reunion between the Astros and the two-time All-Star, but the longer things took, the more unlikely it became.
Bregman turned down a six-year deal from Houston for $156 million early on in the bidding, essentially stating early it wasn't going to be easy for the team to get him to stay.
After dealing away Kyle Tucker and acquiring a new third baseman in the process, while also spending some cash to bring in a new first baseman, the Astros were making moves that reflected them knowing things were over between them and Bregman.
Last week, however, shocking reports emerged stating Houston was re-engaging in their negotiations with the franchise icon. The only player who is more popular than Bregman - second baseman Jose Altuve - was willing to make a head-scratching transition to the outfield in order for the team to keep Bregman.
The actual belief as to whether or not Houston still had - or should even try to have - a realistic shot seems varied across the industry, but unquestionably things were not quite as dead between the two sides as they appeared to be last month.
With the same suitors still remaining in the race - the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers looking like the two biggest contenders to sign the slugger - a surprising new team may be emerging with the best possible offer to earn Bregman's signature.
USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed during an appearance this week on Houston area Sports Radio 610's Area 45 with Bijani and Creighton that it's the Toronto Blue Jays who have a six-year offer on the table for Bregman.
Throughout the process, after the Astros were turned down on their initial offer, contract length seems to have been the major sticking point for Bregman's camp.
With the Red Sox reportedly not willing to go above four years and the Chicago Cubs not willing to offer anything but a short-term deal, potential teams were dropping like flies.
Nonetheless, if Nightengale is correct and the Blue Jays actually do have a serious six-year offer on the table and Bregman has already turned down that length from Houston, it stands to reason Toronto might just have the best offer available.
Though not many have seen it coming, it certainly appears at least in the realm of possibility Bregman could be headed across the border.