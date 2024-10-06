Houston Astros Boss Hints at Departure of Key Starting Pitcher This Offseason
The Houston Astros knew they had to make a move at the trade deadline.
Because their starting rotation had been decimated because of injuries, the front office decided to prioritize landing a top-end starter. They ended up with Yusei Kikuchi in a deal that was heavily criticized based on how much general manager Dana Brown gave up to get him.
It turned out to be an excellent move for the Astros, though, solidifying their group as the left-hander was incredible throughout his time in Houston with a 5-1 record across his 10 starts with a 2.70 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 60 innings pitched.
This move was always seen as a rental, mainly because Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. are expected to return for the start of 2025, and Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti seem to be the future of this rotation.
However, Kikuchi performed so well that many would like to see him back with the Astros, but based on the comments made by the GM, that seems to be unlikely.
"Yusei had a really good run with us and as I said before we aren't taking any options off the table to improve this club. We knew how special he was with us when he pitched here and how receptive he was, but the fact that we do have a lot of those guys coming back, our rotation is going to be pretty stacked," Brown said per Michael Shapiro of Chron.com.
That comment, combined with the projection that Kikuchi is expected to land a contract around the $100 million mark, puts the writing on the wall that the left-hander won't be back in 2025.
Houston still has a lot on their plate when it comes to the free agency decision they have to make regarding Alex Bregman, and despite players want him to return, there is a chance he is playing for a different team if the Astros don't give him a lucrative deal.
So, as Brown and his front office begin to work through the different things they would like to accomplish and the different scenarios that could unfold throughout the Hot Stove period this winter, it seems like Kikuchi won't be back next season.