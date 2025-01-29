Houston Astros Boss Talks About Superstar’s Potential Position Change
Ever since Jose Altuve made his debut with the Houston Astros, he’s been a second baseman.
He’ll be a second baseman this season, but it doesn’t sound like it will be as often.
Houston general manager Dana Brown talked about a variety of topics, including the possibility of Altuve moving to a different position.
Last week, the idea of Altuve moving to left field to accommodate the potential re-signing of Alex Bregman. Brown said to reporters that, in the event that Bregman was re-signed, he would play third base.
A move like that would set of a cascade of potential changes to the lineup, especially since Houston traded for Isaac Paredes, who played third base for the Chicago Cubs last season.
During an Astros Fanfest appearance on Saturday, Altuve expressed an openness to playing left field, saying “For Alex, I’d do whatever.”
Brown’s comments on Tuesday didn’t sounds as related to Bregman, per The Athletic. Having Altuve play left field may be contingent on adding another player, but it could also be part of a larger plan to help balance the lineup.
“We aren’t taking anything off the table and we’re weighing all options,” Brown said. “We’ll see what it looks like in left field with understanding that he’s going to play some second base or be at second base quite often, depending on what the coaching staff comes up with. But we’re not taking anything off the table in terms of seeing what he looks like in left field.”
A couple of factors may be at play here aside from Bregman. First, the Astros traded away Kyle Tucker earlier this offseason, leaving a gap in right field. Houston has several pieces it can work with in the outfield, but aside from Yordan Alvarez — who will log more time at designated hitter — few have Altuve’s pop.
Plus, Houston is reportedly pursuing another infielder, Jorge Polanco, according to multiple outlets. He also plays second base. Adding him would force the Astros to make changes, too.
To that end, Altuve has already started logging practice time in left field.
Even if its part-time, this would be a significant change as Altuve enters his age 35 season, as he’s never logged a single inning in the outfield as a Major League player.
As for Bregman, Brown still considers a resolution with Bregman a “long-shot.” Brown said he and Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, are talking.
Bregman previously turned down a $156 million deal from the Astros earlier this offseason, a contract that would have lasted six years.