New Astros Trade Idea Lands Prized Diamondbacks Slugger With Huge Need for Lefties
The Houston Astros offense has turned things around as of late, but they should not be shy about adding to it as the trade deadline nears.
One of the most obvious needs on the Astros roster when looking at it on paper is left-handed hitters. Victor Caratini, Cesar Salazar, Luis Guillorme and Cooper Hummel are currently the only healthy batters that don't exclusively face right handed pitchers.
Yordan Alvarez will come back at some point, but that won’t be enough come the postseason. A variety of options is key in the playoffs to be able to counter opposing pitching staff strategies.
Luckily for Houston, one of the more underrated talents that will be available at the deadline is a left-handed slugger that has been consistently solid at the plate for years.
Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor is in the middle of a ton of trade conversations and the Astros should absolutely be intrigued.
Houston doesn't need a first baseman, but there are different ways to make it work. Naylor could either be the designated hitter, but he also used to play in the outfield. That could be an option if he is open to it.
A potential deal between the two clubs could be the Diamondbacks sending Naylor to Houston in exchange for a prospect package of Zach Cole and Michael Knorr.
That is two solid and pro-ready prospects in exchange for half a season of an All-Star level bat. Seems like a fair deal all around.
Naylor has posted a .302/.356/.466 slash line with nine home runs and 49 RBI through 73 games this year. He has finished with an OPS+ of at least 119 since 2022 and is coming off his first All-Star nod.
The 27-year-old doesn't hit well against southpaws, but he dominates right-handed pitching which has been the issue with all of the righty batters in the lineup.
He can hit for contact, power, doesn't strike out and walks an average amount. There's not much more that the Astros could ask for right now.
Cole is the No. 20 prospect in the Houston farm system per MLB Pipeline that has taking a step back since reaching Double-A.
He has a .219/.314/.406 slash line with 15 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 107 games at that level dating back to last year. When he is on, he has a high potential in center field, he's just a bit inconsistent.
Knorr is the No. 22 prospect. He's a 25-year-old that seems ready to get called up and fill a bullpen role.
He has a 3.68 ERA with 39 strikeouts through 29.1 innings of work this season.
