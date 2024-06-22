Houston Astros Cannot Afford to Sit Superstar Prospect Any Longer
The Houston Astros have the easiest decision of the season at their hands, but will they make it?
While not everything has worked out for Houston, one thing that certainly has is the emergence of star prospect outfielder Joey Loperfido.
Loperfido was a seventh round pick of the 2021 MLB draft. He wasn't considered a top-30 player in the farm system until he was named the No. 18 prospect by the end of 2023. Now, he's up to No. 5 and that may be too low given what he's showing in the majors.
The lefty has flashed power throughout his minor league career, but it reached new heights this season. At one point, he led all batters with 13 home runs in Triple A.
His power and speed combo has been a big reason that he's gained respect since joining the Astros system. He hit 25 home runs and stole 27 bags in 2023. Becoming a 30-30 player, even someone that can flirt with it would be a dream come true.
When the 25-year-old was initially called up to the majors earlier this season, it was assumed that he would be a replacement at first base for the then struggling (now cut) Jose Abreu. Instead, they trotted him out to the outfield where he surprised.
Highlight plays came from both the glove and the bat, he became a quick fan favorite.
Throughout the Philadelphia native's first 15 games in the league, he had a .333/.381/.436 slashing line with one home run and five RBI. Still, Houston decided to send him back down to the minors after the short stint.
Now, he got called back up once again for another chance to stick. He made the most of it and could be forcing the Astros' hand in keeping him not only in the majors but in the lineup.
To start things out, he had an incredible web gem in the top of the first inning that saved at least one run and potentially two.
Along with his stellar play in the field, he added a great night at the plate. In an evening in which pretty much everyone contributed, Loperfido still made himself known. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
"It feels good," said Loperfido to the media after the game," [coming] back up here and [having] the guys support here and have everybody happy to see me again. It feels good. Looking forward to keeping that going."
The choice is clear. Houston needs to keep trotting the young man out there. He's now slashing .372/.413/.512 in the majors.