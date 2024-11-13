Houston Astros 'Concerned' About Paying Star Outfielder Amid Bregman Free Agency
From the outside looking in, it's easy to suggest the Houston Astros should re-sign Alex Bregman.
The right-handed slugger has been with the club for his entire career and has helped them reach the top of the baseball world multiple times.
However, that's much easier said than done.
Bregman will be expensive, and while he's achieved everything he can during his time with the Astros, this is a business at the end of the day.
Houston has allowed others to walk in free agency, so there's always a possibility they'll allow the New Mexico native to do the same. That isn't expected to be the case, but from previous situations, it can't be counted out.
Not only will Bregman's contract be something the club might not want to pay, but it could also impact other moves they could make now and in the future.
The Astros have a few needs in free agency, making it difficult to hand out a $200 million deal if it reaches that point.
In the 2025 offseason, Houston will also face the reality of losing Kyle Tucker. At this stage in their careers, Tucker is a better player than Bregman. That doesn't take anything away from the two-time All-Star, but one could seriously argue that, when healthy, Tucker is a top-five to 10 hitter in the world.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, it's something the Astros have considered.
There seems to be concerns about them re-signing Bregman and paying Tucker next winter, highlighting that the left-handed slugger could be looking at $300 million.
"Alex Bregman, third baseman: Bregman remaining a lifetime Houston Astro alongside Jose Altuve is a real possibility, particularly with the Astros concerned about ponying up for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hits free agency after next season and is looking at a $300 million-plus deal. If it's not the Astros, Bregman would be an excellent fit in Detroit -- where he could reunite with former manager A.J. Hinch -- as well as Toronto should it fall short on Soto."
Regarding Tucker, he's well worth that money.
If Houston had to pick one, it'd likely be a better idea to go with the younger and better player.
However, despite his talent, they might not be willing to give him $300 million.
If the Astros want to win, signing Bregman would be what they do this offseason. In the following winter, Tucker would be the next one up to get paid what he deserves.