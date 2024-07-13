Houston Astros Could Benefit from American League Team Selling at Trade Deadline
It's no secret that the Houston Astros are looking to land pitchers at the trade deadline. Rumors have suggested over the past few weeks that it's their biggest priority, which is exactly the right plan given how the season has gone.
Dana Brown and the Astros have learned the hard way that injuries can mess up a season. With all of the injuries they've dealt with, it adds another aspect to how impressive this bounce back has been in recent weeks.
With teams expected to sell before the end of the month, the Tampa Bay Rays could be a team to keep an eye on.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Rays are "on the clock" and could be sellers if the next few weeks don't go as planned.
Rosenthal named right-hander Zach Eflin an attractive trade chip, and he's someone Houston should be all over if he does become available.
"The Rays already have made one deal, sending right-hander Aaron Civale to the Brewers for minor-league shortstop Gregory Barrios. That trade, prompted by the Rays’ desire to clear a spot for Shane Baz coming off the injured list, did not fall into the “sell” category. But the next series of deals might.
"Right-hander Zach Eflin and left fielder Randy Arozarena are among the Rays’ most attractive — and expensive — trade chips. Rival clubs also are intrigued by a number of the Rays’ relievers, including closer Pete Fairbanks and setup man Jason Adam, both of whom are under club control through 2026."
Not only does Eflin have a decently cheap contract at three years, $40 million, but he's a valuable arm with the ability to help a contending team.
Tampa Bay trading him to the Astros might seem strange with all of the history between the two clubs, but if they get a trade package they like, teams will do business with almost anyone.
In 2024, Eflin has posted a 3.99 ERA, 3.66 FIP, and 78 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
He's not elite by any means, but Houston doesn't really have the farm system to land an elite arm this trade deadline.
Perhaps a team will be interested in what they have, but that doesn't seem likely with it being a buyers' market.
Efflin, while not an ace, would fit in well as a third or fourth option in this rotation. Depth is needed, and he'd give them just that.