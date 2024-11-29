Houston Astros Could Lose Star Free Agent to Unexpected American League Rival
The Houston Astros are facing a looming free agency decision of one of their most iconic and popular players in third baseman Alex Bregman.
By most accounts, Bregman and the organization are far apart in negotiations, and at this juncture, it would not be a surprise to see him playing elsewhere in 2025.
But there are certain teams that would sting more than others if the nine-year veteran truly is wearing a different uniform next season for the first time in his Major League career.
Bregman has been heavily linked to the Detroit Tigers and seeing the fan favorite reunite with former manager A.J. Hinch would hurt, especially after they eliminated the Astros in the Wild Card round, but it could get worse than that.
The New York Yankees are likely at the top of the list of teams Houston fans would hate to see him land with.
Right up with the Yankees, however, is a more realistic possibility a bit further north in the Boston Red Sox.
They already have a franchise third baseman in Rafael Devers, but Chris Henrique of MLB.com says the Red Sox have inquired on Bregman and, in that scenario, would move Devers to first base to instantly give themselves one of the best corner infields in baseball.
The playoff rivalry between Houston and Boston is not quite at the level as it is with New York, but the two franchises have met three times in the postseason since 2017, including two ALCS matchups that were won by each team.
Far outweighing any sort of bad blood between them, however, is the fact that after three consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs - ironically last making it in 2021 where they lost in six games to Houston in the ALCS - the Red Sox seem to be serious about spending money and contending for titles once again.
For an Astros team trying to re-establish American League dominance, having one of their best players join arguably the most successful franchises in baseball this century as they try to get back to winning championships is far from ideal as that could put Boston back on the trajectory towards contention.
The chances the Red Sox actually pull off the earth-shattering move of bringing Bregman in on a huge contract along with other additions they will look to make in the rotation feel slim, but it's still a possibility Houston must weigh when they make their final offer to their star.