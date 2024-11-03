Houston Astros Could Lose Superstar to Bitter Rival in MLB Free Agency
The Houston Astros are officially moving onto the offseason with the World Series now over and all of their impending free agents hitting the open market as of this past Thursday morning.
When it comes to players becoming free agents on the current roster, at the top of everyone in Houston's list - and frankly everywhere beyond - is franchise cornerstone superstar third baseman Alex Bregman. The commander of the hot corner in H-Town has been with the team through all of the highs of the last seven years and still remains one of the best in the game with plenty left in the tank at just 30 years old.
Despite all of those facts, Bregman was playing on a bargain with his last contract as the five-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2019 comes to a close, and it doesn't feel like he is poised to take another big hometown discount.
Frankly, Bregman has earned the right to become one of the highest paid players in the league at his position, and how inclined the Astros are to make that happen will determine whether he stays in Houston or not.
In a suggestion that will make Astros fans vomit, Zach Pressnell of FanSided urged the New York Yankees to go after Bregman after they fell short in the World Series and look to get better.
"Slotting Bregman in at third base gives the Yankees a better defensive infield as well as a better offensive infield," Pressnell wrote. "It would be hard to pitch this idea to the diehard Yankees fans who have grown to hate Bregman, but he would make their team so much better than the past shouldn't still haunt them. Especially if Bregman can help bring a World Series back to the Bronx."
While Houston cannot simply give all their resources to Bregman just to keep him from playing for the Yankees, it might just be worth it if it comes down to them or the Astros. Even though New York just made the World Series for the first time since 2009, it feels like things could be on the brink of unraveling in the Bronx, and bringing in a player like Bregman could hold it all together while potentially making them even stronger in 2025 than they were this season.
If the Astros want to continue to contend for American League banners, they will not let Bregman go to the Yankees.