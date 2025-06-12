Houston Astros Could Swing Trade Deadline Deal with Brewers to Bolster Pitching
The Houston Astros look like they could have the makings of a team who buys at the trade deadline in order to put themselves in a position to chase another championship.
With the American League still looking extremely thin as has been the case for the last couple of years, a pennant could be up for the taking. Just because this may not be the juggernaut Houston teams have been throughout the better part of the last decade does not mean they cannot compete for a title.
In order to do that though they have some holes to patch, and one of those holes comes from the starting pitching depth.
To management's credit, a healthy version of this staff would be contending for one of the best in baseball right now. But through perhaps poor formula, bad luck, and some kind of cruel combination of the two, the Astros instead are the most injured starting rotation in baseball.
With multiple guys out for the rest of the season, Houston is in desperate need of an infusion of talent in the rotation.
As is generally the case, there are a number of guys available, but one could prove to be the best choice out there.
Astros Should Be Calling Brewers For Freddy Peralta Trade
In a recent MLB.com article naming each team's most interesting trade tip, right-hander Freddy Peralta was the lucky winner for the Milwaukee Brewers.
As Adam McCalvy pointed out, the Brewers have a habit of dealing away players before they have a chance to hit free agency, and Peralta is coming up on that point.
Though the 29-year-old has a club option after this season of just $8 million which could drive the price in a trade up, the fact that he's not a rental should make him that much more intriguing as well.
Peralta is in the midst of the best season of his career, currently pitching to a 2.69 ERA and 1.156 WHIP, making a surprising push for an All-Star appearance.
Just as important is his playoff track record with a 0.889 WHIP in 18 innings, showing that the moment was never too big for him.
He will not be had for nothing, but if Houston wants to make a meaningful rotation upgrade with a young, controllable arm, Peralta could be their man at the trade deadline in July.
