Houston Astros Dominant Pitching Prospect Named Texas League Player of Month
While the Houston Astros have seen Hunter Brown transform into an ace in the Majors, another pitcher has started to make a name for himself in the minors.
MiLB released their Minor League Players of the Month for April and Astros youngster Jose Fleury received the Double-A pitcher honor.
Fleury posted a 0.82 ERA over four starts and pitched 18.1 straight scoreless innings to start the month. It was a completely dominant couple of weeks where he more than earned the honor.
The 23-year-old has been dominant in pretty much every start this season, too. He has only allowed runs in two of the five games and the most he gave up was two.
He has struck out 31 batters in 28 innings of work with a 0.714 WHIP with a 0.96 ERA on the year as a whole. He's given up just five walks, which. Control has never been a huge issue for him, but it hasn't really affected him at all this year.
Fleury has been generating more swings than ever this year while also getting less contact.
He doesn't really have overwhelming velocity, but has a fantastic changeup that really gets the best of opposing batters.
If Fleury can keep this up, he could make it to the Majors fairly soon. Houston has had fantastic success with international signing hidden gems and he seems to be next in line.
He was signed back in 2021 for just $10,000 and immediately started to look like a steal. He had a 1.42 ERA and 14.2 K/9 in his first professional summer.
The results have been more mixed since then, but he still has a career 2.97 ERA with a 1.030 WHIP and 11.7 K/9. That would be fantastic production if he can match that in the Majors.
More than likely, he projects as a backend of the rotation guy and the strikeouts may drop in in MLB, but that would still be a fantastic find for Astros scouts.
Fleury is currently the No. 17 overall player in the Houston farm system and eighth-ranked pitcher, but that could easily change in the next update.
He just isn't a very toolsy prospect and that is being held against him. Pitchers have been able to succeed with a low-90s fastball in the past, though.
Even if his ceiling is close to what Ronel Blanco did last year, Astros fans should be very excited about the progress he is making.