Houston Astros Newest Top Prospect List Led by Intriguing Acquisition
The Houston Astros are certainly not known for the depth of their farm system, but that doesn't mean there aren't some intriguing names to watch over the next couple of years.
The Athletic's Keith Law recently updated his ranking of the Top 20 prospects in the Astros farm. There is one player within the overall top 100 and a couple of names that could play a role in the Majors this year.
At the top, the first five prospects are pretty cut and dry. It is third baseman Cam Smith at the top spot with outfielder Jacob Melton, shortstop Brice Matthews, Zach Dezenzo and catcher Walker Janek following behind.
Smith was the centerpiece of the Kyle Tucker trade and gave a much-needed boost to the top of the farm system.
The 21-year-old has only played 32 games of professional baseball since being drafted last July, but the results have been outstanding. He has a .313/.396/.609 slash line with seven home runs and 24 RBI in that time.
Dezenzo and Melton are two names that have been floated that could potentially boost the struggling outfield for the MLB squad next year.
Rounding out the Top 10 was right-handed pitcher A.J. Blubaugh, shortstop Chase Jaworsky, flamethrower Jose Fleury, outfielder Luis Baez and right-handed pitcher Ethan Pecko.
Jaworsky is an intriguing name as someone that Law is high on compared to others. The 20-year-old former fifth-round pick has flashed speed and can make contract, but will need to add some power over the next couple of years.
The next five prospects included right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, outfielder Kenni Gomez, shortstop Shay Whitcomb, pitcher Miguel Ullola and another right-hander in Ryan Forcucci.
Whitcomb is another player that is in the running for a rotational/utility role on next year's Houston squad. He made a short-lived debut in the Majors last year, but it wasn't anything to write home about.
He saw the ball great last year in Triple-A, so he may just need some time to adjust to MLB pitching.
Finished the top 20 was anorther right-handed pitcher in Cole Hertzler, outfielder Zach Cole and then three straight right-handed pitchers — James Hicks, Jackson Nezuh and Alonzo Tredwell.
Cole is someone that the Astros will be looking for improvements from next year. He slashed .218/.308/.419 in 76 games and failed to make the jump tor Triple-A. He is still young at just 24, will need to have a bounce back campaign if he wants to stay relevant in the farm.