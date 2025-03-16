Houston Astros Eye Return Date for Star Slugger, Confident He'll Make Opening Day
If the Houston Astros are going to contend in 2025, they're going to need Christian Walker to maintain his elite numbers at the plate while also providing the Gold Glove-winning defense that he's produced the past three years.
He was their star addition this winter, signed to a $60 million contract for the next three seasons.
Fans and pundits alike have a fear of deja vu for the Astros since the last time they signed a first baseman in his mid-30s, that turned into a complete disaster. But the floor is much higher for Walker because of the defense he provides.
If the slugger is going to be impactful for Houston, though, he needs to be on the field for Game 1.
That was in question when he picked up an oblique issue in camp, something that was a bit alarming since that was the same injury that sidelined him for a month last year.
However, the Astros got good news initially when an MRI revealed there was no strain, so some extended rest and slow progression back to baseball activities should have him primed for Opening Day.
And that is now the expectation.
Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, manager Joe Espada stated that they are eyeing next weekend for Walker to get back into a spring training game, which would be his first since March 2.
"I'm optimistic he should be fine for Opening Day," the skipper added.
He has already resumed hitting in the cage and taking groundballs, so the next step would be for him to get back into live action against other pitchers around the league.
If Walker is able to return next weekend like expected, that would give him either four or five spring games before their opener on March 27, depending on how much action the Astros want to give him.