Houston Astros Facing Growing List of Suitors for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
The Houston Astros have already made one major splash this offseason, trading star right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and top prospect Cam Smith.
That blockbuster deal has led to plenty of speculation about what the future could hold for Alex Bregman, who hit free agency once this past campaign ended.
Arguably the best player remaining on the market, there were some people surprised that a deal didn’t get done for him at the Winter Meetings. There are a lot of franchises who need help at the hot corner and he would be a sizable upgrade for a majority of them.
A perfect storm is brewing for the two-time All-Star, as he has a chance to cash in with a monster contract given the need around the league at the position and a lack of options to solve it.
David Schoenfield of ESPN has shared a contract projection of six years and $187 million for him. It has been reported that the Astros offered $156 million, but he is seeking at least $200 million.
There is certainly a chance that he will surpass the $200 million plateau given some of the teams that have been linked to him.
Schoenfield listed six franchises, along with Houston, that are best bets to land the two-time World Series champion; the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals.
Many people wonder if the Astros have already accepted the harsh reality of their star moving on, which is why they landed Paredes and a long-term answer at third base in Smith.
They will certainly have to bump their contract offer up, as $156 million is a major lowball.
A bidding war is what every player dreams will happen when they hit the open market and that is exactly what Bregman could be part of.
The pockets of the Yankees, Mets and Red Sox run incredibly deep. The Phillies, who have yet to make a splash this offseason, have never been afraid to spend big money on free agents if the fit is right.
It is certainly interesting to see the Tigers and Nationals mentioned, but their need for a third baseman is legitimate.
Up-and-coming franchises would love to add a championship-caliber player to the mix who not only remains a dangerous hitter at the plate, but is also a stellar defender, earning his first Gold Glove Award in 2024.
That list is an intriguing mix of third base-needy teams and big market clubs willing to throw their weight around.
Bregman isn’t going to land a contract in the same realm as Juan Soto did with the Mets, but he could certainly land the second-largest contract of the offseason.