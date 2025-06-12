Houston Astros Fan Favorite Has Franchise Legend in Sight for Career Hits
Play him at second base, outfielder or designated hitter and it doesn’t matter. Houston Astros star Jose Altuve keeps producing.
In Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox, Altuve batted third and played at second base, the position he played nearly every game at before he moved to play left field on a part-time basis this season. He had another great night offensively.
In doing so, he moved up the MLB rankings once again.
Altuve finished the game with his 2,300th career hit. He became the 158th player in Major League history to reach that milestone. Considering that roughly 21,000 people have played in the Majors, he’s among the top one percent in the category.
In moving to 2,300 hits, he slid past Kiki Cuyler and Charlie Grimm, who each had 2,999 hits.
While that’s significant, it’s what is next will be more significant in the context of Astros history.
Just 14 hits ahead of Altuve is franchise legend Jeff Bagwell, who ended his Hall of Fame career with 2,314 hits. That could happen in a matter of weeks.
To catch Bagwell, he must pass Aramis Ramirez (2,303), Dan Brouthers (2.303), Kirby Puckett (2,304), Bobby Wallace (2,309) and Jim Bottomley (2,313).
Once he passes Bagwell, he’ll ranked No. 152 and be one hit behind another Hall of Fame slugger, Eddie Mathews. It will also make his No. 2 on the Astros’ all-time hits list.
He’ll have a way to go to catch the franchise’s all-time hits leader, Craig Biggio. He finished his career with 3,060 hits, which puts him No. 26 in Major League history.
After Wednesday’s game he was slashing .271/.316/.406 with a .722 OPS, with nine home runs and 25 RBI.
Altuve’s .305 career batting average is tied with Michael Brantley for second in franchise history. He is third all-time in runs, doubles and home runs. He is nine home runs away from clearing 300 career home runs, which only Lance Berkman (326) and Bagwell (449) have passed.
The 35-year-old has been one of the best investments in baseball history, given what the Astros paid to sign him as a free agent out of Venezuela. He signed for a $15,000 signing bonus. Since then, he’s become an All-Star, an MVP and has made more money than any second baseman in baseball history.
His move to left field has helped the infield become better defensively while he’s remained an offensive catalyst in the order and continues to make franchise history.
