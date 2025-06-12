Astros Need All-Star Slugger Back Producing To Reach Full Potential
Just as is the case every year, the Houston Astros have gotten things back on track after a slow start to the campaign.
This time around, they are doing it with new faces after losing a ton of incredible talent in the offseason while several key contributors have not produced up to the level the team has become accustomed to seeing.
Everyone knew there would be an adjustment with Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker not returning to the lineup, signing with the Boston Red Sox and being traded to the Chicago Cubs, respectively.
No one was expecting second baseman turned left fielder Jose Altuve and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez to struggle as much as they have, creating unforeseen obstacles for the team to overcome.
Altuve’s transition to the outfield has been as difficult as many thought it would be as one of the worst defenders in baseball.
With his offensive production also slipping, he is a bit of a liability currently.
But at least he is in the lineup with a chance to turn things around.
The same cannot be said about Alvarez, who has not played since May 2 because of a hand injury that was only revealed to be a fracture earlier this month.
There have been no updates provided on when the All-Star slugger could return to the lineup, but the team needs him to be in the middle of their order to reach its full potential.
“It might be enough to win a weak division. But if Houston wants to do damage in October, the club needs its best slugger doing what he does best,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).
Despite not having Alvarez in the mix, the Astros have surged up the standings, owning a 36-30 record, currently sitting 3.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West standings.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena and third baseman Isaac Paredes are both performing at an incredibly high level, helping offset Altuve’s struggles and Alvarez not being in the lineup.
But for this team to reach its potential, it needs its star designated hitter in the mix.
For starters, he is one of the best hitters in baseball, finishing in the top 13 of AL MVP voting and making the AL All-Star team in three consecutive years.
The team’s lineup is also unbalanced without a single left-handed bat in the starting lineup on most nights. That makes matching up against Houston quite easy for opponents, who can stack right-handed starters and relievers with ease.
The Astros are playing well right now, but cannot reach their top level without Alvarez being healthy.
