Which Red Sox Outfielder Should Houston Astros Trade For at Deadline?
On Monday, the Boston Red Sox gave their fans what they wanted by calling up No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony to their Major League roster after outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique.
Anthony has been in many discussions far before his debut, as many believe his arrival could force the Red Sox to trade away one of their less talented outfielders, regardless of where to team stands on the buyers-or-sellers scale. There are many teams that would gladly pick up the phone.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out his list of the "Top 10 Hitters on the Summer MLB Trade Market" on Tuesday morning, identifying talented position players who could help a contending team with holes to fill.
At the No. 1 spot, Miller identified Boston's entire outfield as a potential trade chip between Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Ceddanne Rafaela. All three are names that the Astros could have interest in.
Jake Meyers and Cam Smith have been having good seasons for the Astros and aren't going anywhere. Meyers is slashing .302/.361/.412 in one of the more underdiscussed high-contact seasons of 2025. Smith is slashing .246/.326/.365 and providing outstanding defense in the outfield. According to Baseball Savant, his Range (OAA) is in the 94th percentile.
But the third spot could be filled out. Jacob Melton is not a sustainable option to round out the outfield while Yordan Alvarez continues to recover from injury.
But getting one of the outfielders from the Red Sox could not only add some offensive depth, but give Alvarez an easier pathway to become a full-time DH.
Duran is slashing .271/.324/.421 with 18 doubles and seven triples. He would be able to provide an element of speed and base-stealing to Houston that could make the top of the lineup even harder to navigate when paired with the quick feet of shortstop Jeremy Peña.
Rafaela could provide similar speed and arguably even better defense. He is slashing .248/.301/.394. His bat may not be as impressive as Duran's, but his quickness in the outfield would pair well with Smith and his base running could be used in a double-leadoff strategy.
With Abreu being hurt, the interest in him would likely not be as high. But he is still a young player with promise, slashing .245/.321/.471 on the year.
