Houston Astros Fan Favorite Predicted To Sign With New York Yankees
The Houston Astros have made it known that they plan to present Alex Bregman with a contract sometime in the near future.
After being a part of one of the best dynasties in Major League Baseball history, Bregman departing would be interesting to see.
However, as the Astros have shown throughout the past few winters, they're willing to let some of their top players walk.
This time feels different, however, as Houston doesn't have a clear replacement for his services. Factor in that they already had a rough showing for parts of the campaign, and keeping Bregman around would be one less question mark moving forward.
As it always does with stuff like this, Bregman's decision will likely come down to money.
If the Astros are willing to pay him, the chances of him returning seem high.
Still, it's strange that Houston hasn't gotten this done yet. If they truly wanted him back, figuring out his contract before he had the chance to hit free agency would've been the right thing to do.
For that reason, Zach Pressnell of FanSided predicted that he'd sign with the New York Yankees this winter.
"Alex Bregman is an Astros legend. In a Hollywood movie, he would re-sign with the Astros and ride off into the sunset as an Astro for life, but we don't live in a Hollywood movie and Bregman will go where the money is... Based on the Matt Chapman contract extension (six years, $151 million), there will only be a few teams in the league that can afford to pay Bregman in that range. If it was going to be the Astros, they would have already extended him by now... My prediction for Alex Bregman is that he signs with the rival New York Yankees, effectively moving Jazz Chisholm to second base."
Not only would losing Bregman make the Astros a worse team, but him signing with the Yankees would kill this fan base.
As always, when thinking about any Houston player going to play for New York, it's only fair to remember the comments players have made in the past regarding the cheating scandal.
Yankees players had all the right in the world to make those comments, but it could hurt their chances of landing someone like Bregman.
These guys are professionals at the end of the day, and with money on the line, they usually find a way to be cordial.
That could be the case with New York and the 30-year-old.