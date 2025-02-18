Houston Astros Fan Favorite Reveals More About Potential Position Change
When it was reported last month than Jose Altuve was willing to change from second base to left field, the belief was that it was happening to accommodate the Houston Astros trying to re-sign third baseman Alex Bregman.
The thought process? Houston re-signs Bregman and he assumes third base. Isaac Paredes, who was acquired in December in the Kyle Tucker trade, moves to second base. Altuve, whose defensive analytics at second base have declined in recent years, plays in left field so the Astros can keep his bat in the lineup.
Altuve’s minus-9 outs above average was second worst at his position in the Majors last season.
Well, as it turns out, moving Altuve to left field — even on an occasional basis — had nothing to do with Bregmam. Houston approached their 34-year-old star after the season ended about the possibility.
He was receptive.
“I want to be in the lineup and keep helping this team win, and keep hitting doubles and triples and homers for this team,” Altuve said to reporters, including MLB.com. “It doesn’t really matter where I play. I’m going to try to do my best. We have a lot of talent. We have great new players that definitely are going to help this team. That’s what I’m excited about.”
Altuve doesn’t want to make it a big deal. The Astros don’t either. But he has emerged as the identity of this franchise since he arrived in 2011, he has only played in the infield. Of his 1,767 MLB games, he has played 1,765 games at second base. The other two games were at shortstop.
So, moving to left field — even for a few games — is a big deal.
That’s why both general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada haven’t committed to much. Espada said that there is a plan around Altuve, but he’s not sharing it. How well Altuve takes to the position will dictate how much he plays in left field.
But it’s not hard to see how moving Altuve could help the team overall, even without Bregman.
If Altuve can become even a part-time left fielder, Paredes could stay at third base. Mauricio Dubón, who has been the Astros’ super-utility player the past few years and won a Gold Glove in that role in 2023, could play second base more regularly. He took over for Altuve when the veteran was injured in 2023.
Plus, that would allow Houston to move Yordan Alvarez closer to a full-time designated hitter role, which would help him avoid injury.
But first things first — Altuve must prove he can play in left field first.