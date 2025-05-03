Houston Astros Franchise Icon Records Milestone Play at New Position
It’s hard to find something that Houston Astros franchise icon Jose Altuve hasn’t done in his long career.
He’s a two-time World Series champion. He’s won an American League MVP. He’s a nine-time All-Star. He’s won seven Silver Slugger awards, three AL batting titles and an AL Championship Series MVP award. He’s also been named the Major League player of the year twice.
Within the context of the Astros, he’s one of only three hitters with at least 2,000 career hits, joining Baseball Hall of Fame selections Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell. Altuve is likely on the same path as those Astros legends.
But, this season, as he closes in on his 35th birthday, he’s doing something he’s never done before — playing the outfield.
The Astros asked Altuve — who played all but two games of his MLB career before this season at second base — to consider the change in the offseason to give the lineup more flexibility. His defensive skills at his position were also in decline. His minus-9 outs above average was second worst at his position in the Majors last season.
So, he made the change to left field. He certainly had some misadventures in spring training. Plus, the left field at Daikin Park — with its 315 feet down the left field line and odd configurations due to the Crawford Boxes — can be challenging.
In his first 18 games in left field, he was only charged with one error. But, on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, he notched a significant career accomplishment — his first outfield assist.
In the bottom of the first, the White Sox’s Edgar Quero doubled to Altuve in left field. That scored Chase Meidroth to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Luis Robert Jr. tried to make it a 2-0 game, but Altuve threw the ball to shortstop Jeremy Pena, who relayed it to catcher Yainer Diaz to tag out Robert.
For comparison’s sake, Altuve has 4,286 career assists at second base.
As for Altuve’s bat, well, little has changed there. Going into the White Sox series he slashed .274/.323/.402 with four home runs and 14 RBI in his first 29 games. It’s just one of many reasons why Houston is determined to keep Altuve on the field while giving their lineup ultimate flexibility — even if it means a few more outfield assists for the fan favorite.