Houston Astros Predicted To Trade for Chicago White Sox Superstar Outfielder
The Houston Astros are desperate for help in the outfield, so could they finally pull the trigger on adding a key piece via trade at some point this year?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes so as he recently predicted that Chicago White Sox star slugger Luis Robert Jr. would end the season as a member of the Astros.
While the White Sox have been under yet another rebuild for some time now, they have been reluctant to trade away Robert. With his salary about to kick up even more with two team options over the next two campaigns, a trade becomes likelier and likelier.
The 27-year-old's contract will bump up to $15 million this season. 2026 and 2027 are both team options for $20 million.
It's possible Chicago has already missed out on his peak trade value, but they could also just be waiting for him to turn the ship back around this year before pulling the trigger at the trade deadline.
Waiting until then will also give Houston enough time to figure out just how badly they need to add another bat.
As of right now, it looks like the starting outfield in Houston will be Jose Altuve in left field, Jake Meyers in center and Chas McCormick in right.
Altuve will be fine at the plate, but there are legitimate concerns with how he will be able to hold up defensively in the grass.
There is a reason teams don't regularly trot out 5-foot-6, 170-pound players to the corner of the outfield. Not only does he not move as well has he used to, but the arm strength has never been there, either.
Meyers is fantastic as a defensive option as one of the best in center field. But the problem is he has never been much of a hitter.
He has a career slash line of .228/.286/.372 and was even worse than that during the last campaign. That alone is worrisome, but he could possibly make up for it with his defense.
McCormick was worse both in the field and at the plate.
In 94 games, he posted a .211/.271/.306 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases.
Robert had his own struggles in 2024, a .224/.278/.370 slash line with 14 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 100 games.
At least with him, the ceiling is very high and he was dealing with legitimate injury issues that kept him from being 100% both at the plate and in the field.
Just two seasons ago in 2023, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases.
If the Astros don't see their current outfielders improve, adding Robert could be a great way to extend their championship window.