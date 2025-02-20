Houston Astros Free Agent Signing Legitimizes Plans To Move Jose Altuve to Outfield
The Houston Astros lineup is going to look vastly different in 2025 than it did when their 2024 campaign came to an end.
Right fielder Kyle Tucker and third baseman Alex Bregman are no longer with the team, being traded to the Chicago Cubs and signing with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, respectively.
Jason Heyward, who started a playoff game in the outfield, is no longer with the team after signing a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.
Christian Walker was signed in free agency to take over at first base, replacing Jose Abreu and Jon Singleton.
Yet, the single biggest change to the lineup could be with Jose Altuve.
The long-time second baseman has begun acclimating himself to the outfield, working in left field during spring training. It will be where he starts during their first exhibition game.
This experiment originally was mentioned as a way to make things work if the team was able to re-sign Bregman. He could have moved to second base, or Isaac Paredes, who was acquired in the return package from the Cubs, would have moved to the Keystone.
Despite that logjam not being created, the Astros are still moving forward with the Altuve in left field experiment.
It certainly seems like something they are committed to, as their recent free agent additions are all infielders with extensive experience playing second base.
Last week, the versatile Luis Guillorme was signed to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. In his career with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks, he has played 1,339.1 innings at second.
This week, the team agreed to a minor league deal with Brendan Rodgers, formerly of the Colorado Rockies.
The No. 3 pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, one spot after Bregman, was non-tendered by the Rockies earlier this offseason.
He has spent every inning he has played over the last three seasons at second base, providing elite defense. Rodgers won a Gold Glove in 2022.
Houston manager Joe Espada doesn’t want this to become a daily topic of discussion in camp, as it is too early to make a final decision on how things will look defensively.
"He will play some second base. Right now, it's one day at a time," Espada said, via Field Level Media on ESPN. "I want to get some feedback from him before we discuss where we're going to go next, but he will play some second base."
A final determination won’t be coming soon, but it certainly seems like the organization is leaning toward using Altuve in left field to compensate for their outfield woes as often as possible.
An incredible amount of depth has been put together in the infield, as the Astros still have the versatile Mauricio Dubon who can handle second base as well as the two most recent free agent additions.
Rodgers is the player to keep an eye on based on his draft pedigree and recent performance. If he can show a little something with the bat during spring training, the team could be confident enough to deploy him semi-regularly as the starting second baseman.
His defensive acumen would certainly be an upgrade over Altuve at this stage of his career, creating a brick wall on the right side with Walker, a three-time reigning Gold Glove Award winner at first base.