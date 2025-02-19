Houston Astros Star Will Play Left Field for First Time in Opening Spring Game
The Houston Astros seem committed to playing Jose Altuve in left field.
Once posed as the solution for the infield dilemma if they were to re-sign Alex Bregman in a crowded infield following the acquisition of third baseman Isaac Paredes, that think-tank idea is still taking root even after Bregman departed for the Boston Red Sox.
Altuve has been working with the outfielders since the beginning of spring camp, and manager Joe Espada wasted little time announcing the franchise legend will get his first experience in left field during the opening Spring Training game, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
This is something to monitor.
On paper, outfield is the worst group the Astros have offensively, so if Altuve can handle the challenges that come with playing a new position for the first time in his professional career, that changes the outlook of that unit.
It's not a given that will happen.
While there is confidence Altuve can make the switch seamlessly, he's also 34 years old and has been declining defensively in the infield.
Houston is taking a risk with this move.
Normally teams move their aging players from the outfield to a position on the dirt, opting to save their legs from the rigors that come with chasing down fly balls during a 162-game schedule.
Doing the opposite with Altuve could open themselves up to a potential decline in his offensive numbers, something that would be detrimental to their chances of competing for a division title and championship.
It should also be mentioned that the Astros won't exclusively play their star in the grass.
He'll still be stationed at second base for a good amount of the season, especially because they brought in Ben Gamel and Taylor Trammell this winter to give Espada more options in the outfield.
But it's clear Houston is willing to see how this experiment looks this spring, and Altuve will get his first taste of playing outfield when they have their opening Spring Training game.