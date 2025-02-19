Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Star Will Play Left Field for First Time in Opening Spring Game

The experiment of playing their star second baseman in the outfield will take place for the Houston Astros during their first Spring Training game.

Brad Wakai

Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Jack Lopez (10) attempts to steal second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) fields a throw during the third inning at Minute Maid Park
Sep 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Jack Lopez (10) attempts to steal second base as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) fields a throw during the third inning at Minute Maid Park / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros seem committed to playing Jose Altuve in left field.

Once posed as the solution for the infield dilemma if they were to re-sign Alex Bregman in a crowded infield following the acquisition of third baseman Isaac Paredes, that think-tank idea is still taking root even after Bregman departed for the Boston Red Sox.

Altuve has been working with the outfielders since the beginning of spring camp, and manager Joe Espada wasted little time announcing the franchise legend will get his first experience in left field during the opening Spring Training game, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

This is something to monitor.

On paper, outfield is the worst group the Astros have offensively, so if Altuve can handle the challenges that come with playing a new position for the first time in his professional career, that changes the outlook of that unit.

It's not a given that will happen.

While there is confidence Altuve can make the switch seamlessly, he's also 34 years old and has been declining defensively in the infield.

Houston is taking a risk with this move.

Normally teams move their aging players from the outfield to a position on the dirt, opting to save their legs from the rigors that come with chasing down fly balls during a 162-game schedule.

Doing the opposite with Altuve could open themselves up to a potential decline in his offensive numbers, something that would be detrimental to their chances of competing for a division title and championship.

It should also be mentioned that the Astros won't exclusively play their star in the grass.

He'll still be stationed at second base for a good amount of the season, especially because they brought in Ben Gamel and Taylor Trammell this winter to give Espada more options in the outfield.

But it's clear Houston is willing to see how this experiment looks this spring, and Altuve will get his first taste of playing outfield when they have their opening Spring Training game.

Brad Wakai
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

