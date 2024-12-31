Houston Astros Future Hall of Famer Linked To American League Contender
Alex Bregman isn't the only one who isn't likely to return to the Houston Astros in 2025.
Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Famer, will likely join a new team next season.
Verlander had some struggles during the 2024 campaign, but many of those could be due to some of the injuries he dealt with.
It's unfortunate that one of the top starters in Major League Baseball history can't stay healthy later in his career, but that isn't uncommon. It also doesn't take away from the fact that he has been lights out for nearly every season he's ever played.
The Astros have a reason to bring him back.
After the injuries they dealt with last year, one could suggest that having more arms would be a wise decision, but it doesn't seem like the front office cares too much about that since the other moves they've made were mainly involving the offensive side of the baseball.
Houston seems to have its rotation set, and Verlander isn't in the mix.
The question now is focused on where he could land.
Jason Beck of MLB.com believes he could return to the Detroit Tigers, an organization he spent much of his young career with.
"The rotation is getting a little crowded now, but as general managers like to say, you can never have enough pitching ... With his 42nd birthday coming up in February, Verlander doesn't fit the profile of free-agent pitcher the Tigers have brought in on short-term deals to improve in the past ... Moreover, Verlander's metrics show hints that he can be better than he showed last year and that he isn't simply aging out of the game."
Signing with the Tigers makes sense in a few different ways for the future Hall of Famer.
Not only would he be able to return to a place where he's a legend, but Detroit needs starting arms.
The Tigers' ownership and front office haven't been willing to spend in recent offseasons, but the soon-to-be 42-year-old shouldn't be too expensive, so if Verlander returns to even what he was in 2023, he'd be a valuable arm for them.
Any team that signs him is taking a risk, but there's a lot of reward in giving him a chance.
Last season didn't go as planned, but it's impossible to give up on a guy like Verlander.