Houston Astros GM Has 'Talked' With Multiple Teams About 10-Plus Trade Candidate
Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown made it clear in June that he didn't have any plans to sell at the trade deadline. At that point in the season, the Astros looked like a team poised to sell, but instead of showing a lack of confidence in his club, which has been the best team in baseball for the past decade, he showed them why he believes in them.
In response, Houston has played elite baseball over the past month and sits just 2.0 games behind in the American League West.
Bouncing back doesn't come as a surprise. Many weren't factoring in all of their injuries, a new head coach, and just a slow start to the campaign. There's way too much talent, when healthy, for this team to not be one of the top in the American League, at the very least.
With the trade deadline approaching, there should only be more talent added within the next few weeks. And according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Astros fans are going to be very excited about what Brown has done so far.
Bowden wrote that Brown has reached out to multiple teams, and listed more than 10 players who he's shown interest in.
"Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso, and has discussed Christian Walker with the Diamondbacks, Cody Bellinger with the Cubs and Andrew Vaughn with the White Sox.
"In terms of starters, the Astros have shown interest in Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Jack Flaherty, Chris Bassitt, Yusei Kikuchi, Kevin Gausman, Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber, among others."
Even if Houston could land two or three of those players, there would likely be a strong argument that they had the best deadline unless something drastic happens.
Going all in for another World Series makes perfect sense. This core isn't getting any younger, and while they aren't old, windows can close in the blink of an eye. Maximizing that World Series window has always been something the front office has done well, and it looks like they're doing the same this year.
Starting pitching seems to be a priority, a promising sign due to the injuries that have derailed the pitching staff for much of the season.
It'll be interesting to see what gets done, but buckle up, as Brown is working the phones early.