Houston Astros Have Incredible Seven All-MLB Team Nominees
The disappointment of the end of the Houston Astros’ season is still fresh, but several players are up for postseason awards.
Seven Astros are up for the All-MLB team, with fans allowed to vote for their favorite players through Oct. 11.
In the short history of the award, several Astros have earned All-MLB honors, including outfielder Kyle Tucker and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who were on the second team in 2023.
Tucker is not up for the award this year, as he missed a significant portion of the season due to injury.
Along with Alvarez, the other nominees are second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, catcher Yainer Diaz, starting pitchers Ronel Blanco and Framber Valdez, and relief pitcher Josh Hader.
Alvarez was a first-team selection in 2022 and was selected second team in 2019 and 2021. He had an exceptional season, with a slash line of .308/.392/.567/.959 with 35 home runs and 86 RBI. He has been selected an All-Star each of the last three seasons.
Altuve has been a fixture on this team, too. He was selected to the first team in 2022 and the second team in 2019. He put together another tremendous offensive season, as he finished with a slash line of .295/.350/.439/.790 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI. He was also selected an All-Star for the ninth time.
Bregman is a free agent after this season. He was selected to the second team in 2019. This season he finished with a slash line of .260/.315/.453/.768 with 26 home runs and 75. Astros general manager Dana Brown said the team intends to make Bregman an offer.
Diaz was in his first full season as the starter behind the plate. He finished with a slash line of .260/.315/.453/.768 with 16 home runs and 84 RBI.
Valdez was a first-team selection in 2022. He was a reliable piece of the rotation as he went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA with 169 strikeouts and 55 walks in 176.1 innings. He was almost part of a combined no-hitter after throwing a complete-game no-hitter in 2022.
Blanco started the season with his first career no-hitter and was an anchor for the rotation as the team had a slow start. He was 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA, with 166 strikeouts and 68 walks in 167.1 innings.
Hader was a first-team selection three different times with San Diego, including last year. He saved 34 games for Houston, going 8-8 with a 3.80 ERA, with 105 strikeouts and 25 walks in 71 innings.
The All-MLB team started in 2019. There are first and second teams, and voters were asked only to consider performance during the regular season when casting their ballots. Fans accounted for 50% of the voting for the All-MLB Team, with a panel of experts handling the other 50%.