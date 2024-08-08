Houston Astros Potential Bregman Replacement Looks Promising in First MLB Action
Throughout the offseason, the elephant in the room was what the Houston Astros would do regarding Alex Bregman's impending free agency.
With 2024 being his last year under contract, many were wondering if they would look to extend the two-time World Series champion who has been such an important part of this franchise.
After the front office decided to hand Josh Hader his megadeal and prioritized the extension of Jose Altuve so he wouldn't hit the open market after this season, their star third baseman never got a contract worked out.
Because of that, the speculation began about the future of Bregman with the Astros.
They have shown in the past they are not afraid to let top tier talent walk, especially when they are likely to command a huge deal.
But this case seemed to be different.
Not only is Bregman one of the best players at his position who is scheduled to hit free agency at just 30 years old, but their potential replacement, No. 4 ranked prospect Zach Dezenzo, started his season in Double-A.
He seemed a couple years away from being ready for Major League action.
Well, Houston apparently disagreed when they fast-tracked him for his MLB debut that took place on Tuesday, and so far, the young third baseman looks like he has the tools to be an impact player.
Dezenzo went 0-for-4 in his debut game against the Texas Rangers, something that isn't too surprising considering he only had 11 Triple-A games under his belt before getting promoted. But in his second big league contest, he flashed by going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Could these final two months give the Astros confidence they can move off Bregman?
It's certainly a possibility.
Again, they have shown a willingness to cycle some of their young players into the lineup and replace the veterans looking for high-priced paydays.
That philosophy hasn't necessarily hurt them either.
They have been able to maintain their dynastic stranglehold over the American League and won their second World Series title in 2022 without George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Gerrit Cole on the roster.
Conventional wisdom would suggest they'll do the same in this situation.
Houston has only gone over the luxury tax threshold twice during Jim Crane's ownership, so handing Bregman the roughly $200 million contract he'd be looking for this winter would certainly turn them into a perennial taxpaying team.
And while Dezenzo doesn't have the same pedigree as their current star third baseman, having been selected in the 12th round of the MLB draft, the organization clearly thinks highly enough of him to fast-track him through their pipeline when he wasn't expected to even debut until next year.
Of course, their willingness to actually move on from Bregman will be predicated on how Dezenzo performs down the stretch of this season.
He has only played one game in the field, and that came at first base, so it's still unproven how he might do at the hot corner in the MLB.
But if he's able to look like he belongs at this level, that could make the Astros' decision much easier.