Houston Astros Have Major Disadvantage Compared to AL Contenders
The Houston Astros upgraded their pitching staff ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. In a shocking trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, they acquired starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
The price to acquire Kikuchi was very high, as the Astros parted with several good young pieces. Later, they added to the bullpen, acquiring left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the New York Yankees.
Houston wanted to improve their pitching staff for the stretch run of the season and was able to accomplish that. They are going to need all the help they can get, as they are at a major disadvantage compared to their competition for a spot in the American League playoffs.
The schedule makers have done the Astros zero favors with the stretch they are set to embark on from August through the first week of September.
As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Houston will be playing only nine out of their next 35 games against a team with a losing record.
They are the only AL playoff hopeful who doesn’t face a team with a losing record in double-digit games from August 1 through September 8. Their AL West rivals, the Texas Rangers, play 10 out of 35 games against teams with losing records.
Unfortunately for the Astros, the team that is ahead of them in the division, the Seattle Mariners, has a distinct advantage in this area. 16 out of their 34 games during that span are against teams with losing records.
That one-game deficit in the AL West will feel larger knowing the discrepancy in schedule difficulty. In the Wild Card race, things are going to be just as lopsided.
While the Kansas City Royals only have 10 out of 35 games against losing teams, and the Minnesota Twins have 13 out of 36, the AL East duo of the Boston Red Sox and Yankees hold distinct advantages when it comes to their schedules.
The Red Sox have nearly half of their games, 17 out of 36, against teams under .500. New York has a whopping 27 out of their next 33 games against teams with losing records. Only the Cleveland Guardians, who they own, and the St. Louis Cardinals have winning records.
That doesn't even include the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles, who could find themselves in the Wild Card race if they falter. They facing losing teams in 11 out of 34 games during this stretch.
The only positive that can be taken out of this for Houston is that if they survive this stretch, they should be in a prime position to hold playoff spot even if they don't win their division.
The next five-plus weeks will make or break the 2024 season for the Astros.