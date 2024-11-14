Houston Astros Have Multiple Important Free Agents in Next Year's Class
The Houston Astros are already dealing major free agency decisions this offseason, but things only get more intense following next year.
A handful of stars and contributing players have contracts that are running out, and the Astros will need to decide between trading them before the deadline, giving them extensions, or cutting their losses and letting them walk.
Here are the players the front office has to keep in mind as they operate this winter.
OF Kyle Tucker
Tucker's contract running out has been well documented. Talks of him getting traded have followed Houston ever since the Alex Bregman situation unfolded.
He was playing at an MVP-candidate level before he got hurt this past season and was even better when he got back after his shin injury.
It would definitely hurt the fanbase to see such a solid player leave at a time where the team is searching for ways to stay alive as contenders.
The top priority will be getting him a new deal with the team. If they can't reach an agreement before then, however, expect to see him pop up in trade conversations even more often.
LHP Framber Valdez
Valdez has had more talk around him than Tucker, considering the surplus of pitching talent they have.
At this point, he is the team's best pitcher without a doubt. He was pitching at the best level of his career down the stretch and looks primed for a Cy Young campaign.
Like Tucker, the Astros will desperately need to keep him around as long as possible. Reaching a contract extension with him may be the most important of anyone in Houston.
RHP Ryan Pressly
Pressly is a different case as almost everyone expects to see him traded before he becomes a free agent.
Giving Josh Hader a massive contract last offseason made Pressly expendable. He didn't do as well going back to his setup role, so maybe going to a new team that needs a closer will help him reignite his career.
C Victor Caratini
Caratini is the least consequential of the free agents, but still holds an important role.
The switch hitter posted a solid .269/.336/.408 slash line with eight home runs and 30 RBI. If the Astros don't do anything in the offseason to deal with first base issues, he will likely see a lot of time in that platoon.
His future with the team will mostly revolve around what happens during this next campaign. It was his first year in Houston and he played well. Another solid season and the team will want to consider giving him another deal.