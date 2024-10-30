Re-Grading Houston Astros 2023 Offseason Moves After Disappointing Campaign
The Houston Astros didn't live up to expectations this season and it all started with a disappointing offseason.
While the Astros did enter the season on a streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances, that does not excuse the front office not doing much to change the roster.
Now that Houston's season is over, the moves made in the offseason last year can be reevaluated with a year of context added in the aftermath.
Josh Hader's Massive Contract
It was shocking at the moment and still isn't clear on why they made it a priority, but the Astros handed Hader a historic five-year $95 million contract to become their new closer.
There were stretches of this season where he looked like the buzzsaw closer that earned the contract, but his appearances far too frequently ended with everyone frustrated.
If you look at the middle months of his season, May to August, it was mostly okay though. He had a 2.45 ERA in that time with 27 saves to just one blown save and five total losses.
He'll probably be fine, but it was a lot of money and a first season that left a bad taste in a lot of people's mouths.
Grade: C+
Jose Altuve Extension
Houston kept the fan favorite Altuve in town for the long run with a five-year, $125 million extension. This all but makes it official that the second baseman will spend his entire career as an Astro.
The 34-year-old certainly showed some signs of aging with one of his weaker campaigns, but for him that still means posting a .295/.350/.439 slashing line with 20 home runs and 65 RBI.
Who knows how he will be performing into his late 30s, but they didn't have much of a choice on how to treat this franchise legend.
Grade: A
Only offensive additions were Victor Caratini and Trey Cabbage
Houston did not set themselves up for success in the offseason as the only real additions to the lineup were bench guys with occasionally important roles.
Caratini had the biggest impact, playing 87 games with a .269/.336/.408 slashing line. He was a backup catcher and a part of the dissapointing platoon at first base.
The Astros then traded for Cabbage, sending, prospect Carlos Espinosa to the Los Angeles Angels in the process.
He only played in 45 games this season and was a net negative in the lineup with a .209/.253/.337 slashing line and one home run at the plate.
If given another chance, Houston would likely have done more to get better on offense. The outfield in particular needed more help with Jake Meyers, Mauricio Dubon and Chas McCormick all having dissapointing campaigns.
Grade: F
Overall Grade
While it makes sense that they didn't completely overhaul the roster given the success they've had over the last few years, the holes in the roster they did have weren't handlded well.
The few moves they did make either didn't do enough or didn't impact the roster immediately.
Grade: D