Houston Astros Have One Need That Needs Attention More Than Anything Else
The Houston Astros offseason began much earlier in 2024 than many people thought that it would.
Their streak of seven straight ALC appearances was snapped by the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card Round. In a true David vs. Goliath matchup, it was the underdog Tigers who prevailed, sweeping the three-game series.
Heading into the offseason, there are some major questions that the front office will have to answer. Arguably the biggest among them will be figuring out what to do with third baseman Alex Bregman.
The two-time All-Star has spent his entire career in Houston to this point and is set to hit free agency. Will the team be able to bring him back, or will he price himself out of town?
With Matt Chapman signing an extension with the San Francisco Giants in early September, Bregman is far and away the best player at his position in free agency. That could lead to a bidding war the Astros may not win.
Third base isn’t the only need Houston has, as first base also needs an upgrade. In the opinion of Bradford Doolittle of ESPN, addressing their corner infield is the team’s most pressing priority this offseason.
“Fill out the corners. This need begins with the likely pursuit of franchise cornerstone Bregman, who means so much to the Astros, on the field and off. He's not the kind of player you can replace easily with mere production, but you do need to replace the production if he leaves. The Astros also have a need across the diamond, as they've struggled for consistent first base impact since the Jose Abreu signing went south. You could also argue that, given Yordan Alvarez's cumbersome knees, that a full-time DH plan would make sense, and then you'd have to make sure you have enough in left field.”
Losing Bregman would be a huge blow to the Astros in more ways than one. Not only does he remain productive on the field, but he is a major part of their culture in the clubhouse.
There are some excellent first basemen hitting the free agent market this offseason, but it is anyone’s guess if Houston will be able to spend at the top of the market. If Bregman doesn’t return it might be easier, as there are in-house options to replace him if the need arises.
Figuring things out with Yordan Alvarez is also important. A true game-changer at the plate, he offers very little in terms of positive production elsewhere.
If moving him out of left field means keeping him healthy, it is a no-brainer to do. Finding someone to play left field would also cost a lot of money, but be worthwhile if it meant Alvarez is in the lineup every day terrorizing opposing pitchers.