Houston Astros Biggest Offseason Question Continues To Be an All-Star
The Houston Astros will be in a similar position to the one they've been in throughout some of the past few offseasons. With the upcoming free agency decision of Alex Bregman, the Astros will face one of their tougher decisions during that span.
There's reason to believe they'd bring Bregman back. However, as they've shown with Carlos Correa and George Springer, they're often more than content with allowing some of their guys to walk.
This one feels a bit different, as Bregman has already survived many situations, and if they didn't want him, the chances of them trading him during the year would've likely been higher.
Still, until he re-signs with the team, questions about what Houston will do will arise.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes the Astros' biggest question this offseason is all on the right-handed slugger.
He noted Dana Brown's comments about getting "creative," adding that it could require them to cut elsewhere.
"I think we’re going to have to make some wise decisions as to – are there younger players that we can call up and put in certain roles to maybe save some money here and ... allocate that money to other places. ... We may have to get a little bit creative," Brown said.
Rymer wrote that recent comments from Houston players could also indicate what the future will look like.
"Speaking of Bregman, Jose Altuve seems confident that the two of them will keep being teammates in 2025 and beyond. And according to Astros GM Dana Brown, the effort to keep him will be there. That could involve doing a nine-figure deal with Bregman and cutting elsewhere. Or, it could involve letting him go and finding someone else to play third base. It feels like a situation that could go either way."
Whatever decision the Astros make, they have to factor in that Bregman had one of the more down campaigns of his career. Despite that, he still posted a 118 OPS+ and hit 26 home runs.
Replacing that, especially with their lack of a farm system, would be nearly impossible. If they want that type of production in their lineup, and everybody in the building should recognize they need that after struggling offensively at times throughout the season, re-signing him is the right move.
That decision will be made much quicker than it may seem, as the offseason is almost here.