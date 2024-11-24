Houston Astros Hope Their Top Prospect Becomes Impact Player Next Year
The Houston Astros have reportedly extended their offer to Alex Bregman.
With that on the table, they will await his decision.
Depending on what he decides, the Astros will have some money to pursue other areas of need to make this roster more World Series-ready, or they will have their franchise cornerstone manning third base for the foreseeable future to keep this championship core together.
Regardless of what happens, outfield continues to be something that is on the mind of Houston's front office.
General manager Dana Brown had some interesting comments when it came to who has the edge between Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers. There is a chance Yordan Alvarez plays in the field less next year, so that really leaves Kyle Tucker as the only true everyday guy.
That's scary for the Astros when considering the poor offensive output both McCormick and Meyers had this past season.
There's a good chance McCormick will bounce back in 2025 since the lowest OPS+ he had recorded was seven points above the league average, but the hitting ability of Meyers continues to be an issue since he hasn't come close to posting an OPS+ above the league average of 100 during his two full campaigns with Houston.
Brown and his front office could look elsewhere for upgrades, something that likely only happens if Bregman departs based on what their financial situation would be, but there's also another scenario that could play out.
The Astros' top prospect, Jacob Melton, has a chance to put himself into the mix during Spring Training.
He's been extremely effective during his three professional seasons, slashing .250/.325/.448 with 42 total home runs, 86 extra-base hits, and 122 RBI across his 227 games and 883 at-bats.
Melton also reached the Triple-A level for the first time last year, getting about half of the season with that affiliate where he was still able to produce at the plate.
Brown sees a bright future for the 24-year-old, and he's hoping that occurs this upcoming season.
"We would love for him to really turn the corner at this point in time. That would be outstanding. Because now we would be in a position where he could play every day," the executive said per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
The last part is the most interesting bit from his comment.
That could signal Alvarez won't play in the field as much, while also hinting that either Meyers or McCormick will be on the move this winter.
Melton could be one of the next stars for this franchise, something they desperately need with production in the outfield lacking and the possibility of Kyle Tucker also leaving after the upcoming season.