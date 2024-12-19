Houston Astros Ideal Kyle Tucker Replacement Lands $85 Million in Prediction
The Houston Astros trading Kyle Tucker could become a bigger issue than it may seem.
Not only did they lose arguably the best all-around hitter in their lineup, but Tucker was also great in the outfield and will be missed on the defensive side of the baseball.
Replacing him seems very unlikely.
Not only would they have to spend a boatload of money, which they've never truly been interested in doing, but there aren't many players in baseball as good as star right fielder.
That's the harsh reality that comes when trading one of the top players in Major League Baseball.
However, for an Astros team that seemingly still wants to compete for a World Series in 2025, which was indicated to fans after they traded for proven big league talent in that deal, the logical thing for them to do would be to make another move or two.
That's where somebody like Teoscar Hernandez could come into play.
Hernandez is coming off a career campaign, but unlike Tucker, he won't be too expensive.
Houston has enough funds to hand him his projected deal, which many have suggested will be under $100 million.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he'd land a four-year, $85 million contract, something the Astros could pay if they want to add an outfielder with power.
"The prove-it deal was a bet on himself, and a chance to win it all with the best team in baseball. Things worked out on both fronts for Hernandez, who put up an All-Star season and took home his first World Series ring. Now, Hernandez is ready to cash in and get paid. Entering his age-32 season, this is his real chance to get paid on a long-term deal. Since 2019, Tesocar is one of just a few hitters who has eclipsed 25 home runs in every full season. His 158 home runs over that span rank 15th in MLB."
Signing Hernandez would only be to help replace Tucker on the offensive side of the baseball.
Even then, he isn't the same caliber of hitter as the left-handed slugger, however, there aren't many better options on the market since he hit 33 homers and drove in 99 runs this past campaign.
They need a first baseman, too, so perhaps someone like Anthony Santander could slide over there and be of better value since some have flirted with the idea of the power-hitter playing first base during the latter stages of his career.
Either way, the offense has to improve, and Hernandez would help them do that.