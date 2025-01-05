Houston Astros Linked As Potential Trade Suitor for Former ALCS Nemesis
The Houston Astros have undergone some major changes thus far in the MLB offseason.
They said goodbye to one of their homegrown stars, right fielder Kyle Tucker, who was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Another long-time contributor, third baseman Alex Bregman, is expected to move on in free agency as well.
Another household name that helped during their recent dynasty, starting pitcher Justin Verlander, isn’t expected to return in 2025, either.
Not looking to exceed the tax line, the Astros could be done making big moves, which is one of the major reasons that Bregman is predicted by so many people to be moving on this winter.
But, if the right opportunity presents itself to move money around and bring in a player they like, they will pull the trigger. The trade market could be where they look to shake things up if they don’t want to spend in free agency.
One player who could pique their interest, in the opinion of Nick Deeds of MLBTradeRumors, is Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The Astros were listed by the MLB writer as one of the potential trade suitors.
The Astros know him well. He was a thorn in their side with the Texas Rangers during the 2023 ALCS.
Deeds writes that the Astros likely aren't "content" with what they have in the rotation beyond Framber Valdez, even as the Cubs trade also brought them pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Plus, Luis Garcia should return from elbow surgery at some point in 2025 to provide extra depth. The same holds true for J.P. France, who had shoulder injury.
Plus, there's the oft-injured Lance McCullers Jr., along with Cristian Javier.
There is a lot of depth, but questions about how reliable it may be.
Not mentioned by Deeds but another big loss is Yusei Kikuchi.
Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the MLB trade deadline at the end of July, he performed like an ace during his time in Houston. In 10 starts he had a 2.70 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 60 innings but departed in free agency.
Kikuchi landed a three-year, $63 million contract from the Astros’ American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels.
Hayden Wesneski has some upside as a starter, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to add another veteran to the mix of Montgomery’s caliber. Based on his track record prior to a disastrous 2024, he is a worthwhile bounce-back candidate to target, especially for a franchise that has the track record of getting pitchers on track that Houston does.