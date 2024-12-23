Houston Astros Hayden Wesneski Excited To Return and Pitch for Hometown Team
This offseason has been a difficult one for Houston Astros fans to stomach given all of the talent that has departed.
Starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels early in free agency. Justin Verlander looks like he won’t be back with the team as he remains a free agent and the same can be said about star third baseman Alex Bregman, who looks like he will be playing elsewhere after they brought Christian Walker in at first base.
That would be a major loss for the lineup on top of Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs in an unexpected blockbuster.
In exchange for their star outfielder, the Astros received third baseman Isaac Paredes, third base prospect Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
While fans may not be thrilled about seeing such a great player like Tucker get moved, Wesneski is ecstatic about the deal.
Growing up in Cypress, a suburb of Houston, the Astros were his favorite baseball team.
He recently described the feeling of knowing he would be heading to his hometown squad via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
“I was getting text messages from friends, and I was like, ‘I haven’t heard a call yet, so I’m not assuming anything,’” he said. “I’m out here golfing, and I get a call from the GM of the Cubs. It was a really cool feeling. I’m so glad to be back in Houston. I have a house here. I’m so excited to be here ... When you’re an Astros fan, you grow up [wanting] to be an Astros baseball player. You don’t grow up to be a Braves baseball player or something. It’s just a dream come true kind of thing. I am excited to be an Astro.”
Over three seasons with the Cubs, Wesneski had a hybrid role.
He made 68 appearances, 22 of them being starts, with 190 innings pitched, but his production was solid with a 3.93 ERA and 183 strikeouts.
For now, the Astros are planning on using him as a starter to help replace Kikuchi and Verlander. They know he can produce out of the bullpen, but the projections the team used when making the deal were for him as a starter.
He will be joining ace Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco and Spencer Arrighetti.
Wesneski offers some solid depth and insurance with Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia all recovering from injuries.