Houston Astros Linked To Best Power Hitter Available in MLB Free Agency Again
The Houston Astros might take a different approach this winter. They've been a bit reluctant to spend on big-name free agents over the past few years.
That doesn't mean they need to sign 10 different guys for a combined $500 million, but with multiple holes on the roster, this is the time to finally spend.
It's only a matter of time before the Astros will face the reality of not being one of the best teams in baseball. In fact, that might already be the case, as they weren't good enough during parts throughout the year.
Every season they don't win a World Series will be looked at as a disappointment, and on paper, they aren't what they used to be.
Their first order of business should be finding a first baseman. They've been linked to multiple candidates throughout the past 18 months but haven't reached a deal to improve the position.
If that's the case again during the winter, Houston shouldn't expect to be a much better team. It's to the point where if they don't land a first baseman, jobs should be on the line if they don't have the campaign they're looking to have in 2025.
This is a position that needs to have a big power bat, and instead of addressing the problem, the Astros find themselves in a tough position once again.
Among the players they've been linked to include Pete Alonso, who Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named Houston a fit for again over the weekend.
"Alonso has been one of the most reliable power threats since he broke into the league in 2019, averaging 44 home runs per year in his first four 162-game seasons (he also hit 16 in 57 games during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign). Alonso had 34 homers while playing all 162 games in '24, hitting 15 of them in 67 games after the All-Star break. He also authored some memorable moments this postseason, none bigger than his series-winning home run against the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series."
The only way they'd have the opportunity to sign the slugger who's hit 226 home runs since he made his debut in 2019 would be by spending money. He won't be $75 million, as he could be looking at a $200 million deal.
That isn't to say that not signing him would make them a bad team, but the Florida native is the best player on the market at the position for a reason. If they were to land him, this lineup would be drastically different in a positive way.