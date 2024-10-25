Houston Astros Target Predicted To Land $72 Million in Free Agency (Not Alonso!)
The Houston Astros have been linked to Pete Alonso at times over the past year. On paper, the fit makes sense, as Alonso would fix all of their issues at first base.
However, given the slugger could be looking at a potential $200 million deal, it might not make much sense to sign him with the other flaws on the roster.
There will be other first basemen on the market. While none are better than Alonso, one could strongly argue that Christian Walker would be a better fit because of his price.
Walker, who finished with 26 home runs, was a late bloomer. While he would be in a much different position if he played this way early in his career, he's still in line to get paid handsomely this winter.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Astros a suitor for the slugger, predicting him to land a three-year, $72 million deal. That would drastically differ from Alonso, who Bowden predicted would land a seven-year, $204 million contract.
"Christian Walker is one of the best first basemen in the sport. Despite his years of production, he’s never made an All-Star team; I thought he was the biggest All-Star snub this summer. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is in line to win his third after leading NL first basemen in outs above average. Despite missing more than a month with an oblique injury, he finished the season with 26 home runs and 84 RBIs in 130 games. It was the third year in a row he’s hit at least 25 bombs and posted an OPS+ over 120. Several teams have early interest in Walker, with the Astros and Mariners being the best early team fits."
As players, the numbers would favor Alonso, but that doesn't take away from the past three campaigns Walker has had.
Regarding under-the-radar free agents, there might not be a player who better fits that description than Walker.
He'd also benefit greatly from playing at Minute Maid Park and the short porch in left field, perhaps giving Houston a chance to sign a hitter who could hit 40-plus home runs.
If they don't land Walker or Alonso, it'd be tough to justify the Astros' offseason. There are other options out there, and it's possible they make a trade to improve the position, but the two power hitters are the perfect targets.
Only time will tell, but Houston has to win this offseason in a big way.