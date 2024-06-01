Houston Astros Listed as Surprise Landing Spot For Left-Handed Ace
It's going to be an uphill battle for the Houston Astros to make the playoffs after a brutal start to the season put them in a hole that would be historic to climb out of.
If any team can do it, however, it's this group who is in the midst of a dynasty and is looking to win another World Series title to get their tally up to three.
That was the expectation coming into the year after signing Josh Hader and largely keeping in tact the most important players across this roster.
However, sitting 6.5 games back of first place in the AL West and 7.5 out of a Wild Card spot, there is plenty of work to be done by the Astros if they're going to give themselves another opportunity to make a deep playoff run.
General manager Dana Brown said in the middle of their struggles that he didn't foresee a scenario where they would become sellers at the trade deadline. Depending on how things play out before July 30, they might become surprise buyers to make a push late in the season.
If that's going to be the case, then Houston could be a sleeper candidate to go out and acquire Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Yes, they're expecting to get back a pair of starters in Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia after the All-Star break, but they could also be without Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier for an extended period of time based on some recent news that didn't sound too positive.
Plus, their young staff behind Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have been extremely shaky during their outings, although it looks like Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti might be figuring some things out.
Luzardo would provide this team a huge boost, though.
Not only has he pitched to a sub-4.00 ERA in his past two seasons with the Marlins, but he's also under contract through 2026, giving them an elite arm under club control for the next couple years.
That would be huge with Verlander's retirement seemingly looming considering he's 41.
How aggressive Brown and his front office might be at the deadline is unknown, since much of that depends on their record. Miami would also want a ton in return, and while the Astros do have some intriguing prospects to package, this executive group might not be willing to make a deal.
If Houston does decide to put something together that lands Luzardo, it's hard to argue against that thought process as they'll be getting a cost-controlled asset for an extended period of time who would slot in at the top of their rotation.