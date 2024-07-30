Houston Astros Lose Journeyman Infielder on Waivers to Marlins
The Houston Astros announced on Monday that the Miami Marlins claimed infielder David Hensley off waivers, a move that happened hours before the Astros made a huge trade to bolster their starting rotation.
Houston designated him for assignment last Monday. The Astros had seven days to move him via trade or see him claimed off waivers. Had the Marlins not claimed him, Houston could have re-signed him and assigned him to a minor-league affiliate.
Hensley had been with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Cowboys, after failing to make the Opening-Day roster. With the Space Cowboys he slashed .234/.352/.376/.728 with seven home runs and 35 RBI.
Houston DFA’ed him to make room on their 40-man roster.
He played 30 games with the Astros last year as he slashed .119/.213/.167/.380 with one home run and three RBI.
He made his MLB debut with Houston in 2022 and played in 16 games as he slashed .345/.441/.586/1.027 with one home run and five RBI.
His play helped keep him on the postseason roster as he saw time in a few games and was part of the Astros’ run to the 2022 World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Houston drafted him in the 26th round in 2018 out of San Diego State. He debuted at High–A Quad Cities later that year and did not play in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down minor league baseball.
Once minor league action resumed, he accelerated. He was named the 2021 player of the year with Double-A Corpus Christi after he led the Hooks with 54 runs, a .293 batting average, 25 doubles, three triples and 46 walks. He also hit nine home runs and drove in 51 runs.
That moved him to Triple-A Sugar Land for the first time to start the 2022 season.
After Hensley was claimed, Houston traded three prospects to Toronto for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. Toronto received two of Houston’s Top 5 prospects — pitcher Jake Bloss and outfielder Joey Loperfido — along with infielder Will Wagner, who is the son of Astros Hall of Fame closer Billy Wagner.
Houston could make more moves before the trade deadline at 5 p.m. central on Tuesday. The Astros continue their three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, which concludes on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Houston is hanging onto the lead in the American League West.