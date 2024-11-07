Houston Astros Lose Starter to Recent World Series Runner-Up in Latest Prediction
The Houston Astros will face the reality of potentially being a worse team in 2025. That isn't set in stone, but the Astros have a few pending free agents who could be on different clubs next year.
Among the players they could lose include Yusei Kikuchi. When Houston sent a massive haul for the left-hander at the trade deadline, it seemed fair to suggest that they planned to re-sign him in the winter.
While that should still be the plan, it doesn't sound likely as of now. The Astros could bring him back on a favorable deal if his market isn't too hot, but the expectation is that he'll play on a different team next campaign.
Michael Shapiro of the Houston Chronicle had the latest on the left-hander.
"Kikuchi will be an asset to whichever team he signs with before the 2025 season, and the Astros’ projected win total would take a jump with a surprise re-signing. But pair Houston’s self-imposed spending limits with its current depth, and a Kikuchi return feels rather unlikely."
Frankly, if Houston allows him to walk in free agency, that trade would look horrible. It's almost unfair to say, given how well he pitched, but they didn't win a World Series.
The only way to justify the package they sent would've been by winning it all.
For Kikuchi, he can't control where he gets traded. In free agency, however, he should have a few suitors to pick from.
Will Laws of Sports Illustrated made his latest prediction, writing that he'd land with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Bouncing between three teams in six years, Kikuchi’s major league career has been one of starts and stops so far. But the lefthander has found some consistency over the past two seasons, amassing 64 starts with a 3.96 ERA while averaging over 10 strikeouts per nine innings. He finished the year strong after a mid-season trade to Houston, with a 2.70 ERA over his last 10 starts."
The Diamondbacks, after losing in the World Series in 2023, had a rough showing last year.
Kikuchi could be intrigued by playing in Arizona, though. They have some talent and aren't afraid to spend money recently.
For the Diamondbacks, they could view him as a potential Jordan Montgomery replacement, as all signs point to him being traded before spring training.
There's a lot that has to happen, but Kikuchi looks to be on his way out of town.