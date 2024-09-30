Houston Astros Manager Shares Good News on Injured Outfielder's Status
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada shared some positive news on injured outfielder Chas McCormick on Monday afternoon, saying via Chandler Rome that the team expects him to be available to play in the upcoming best-of-three Wild Card series against the surging Detroit Tigers.
McCormick suffered an injury earlier this month which landed him on the 10-day injured list with what was described as a 'small fracture' of his right hand. The injury occurred when McCormick crashed into the right-field wall while going after a foul ball in an Astros loss to the Oakland Athletics.
While it's certainly good news to get an important piece back headed into the postseason, McCormick has had a rough go of it so far in 2024. In 242 at bats, he has hit .211 with an OPS of just .577, a slugging percentage of .306 and a on-base percentage of .271, all down significantly from last season. McCormick landed on the IL in May as well with a hamstring injury that he tried to play through, leading to a rough start to the season.
Nonetheless, the postseason is a completely fresh start, and McCormick is an experienced postseason player who plays solid defense and is absolutely capable of contributing as Houston looks to make another deep postseason run. McCormick has had some clutch postseason moments especially in the 2022 championship run including two home runs in the ALCS as well as a spectacular catch in the 9th inning of Game 5 of the World Series to preserve a critical win.
In order to make a run, the Astros will first have to deal with a Detroit team that has been the hottest in baseball and just overcome some of the longest odds in history in order to make the postseason. Sitting eight games under .500 in early August with a 0.2 percent chance of making the playoffs, the Tigers went on a ridiculous run to claim the No. 6 seed in the American League.
News also came out on Monday morning for the Astros that All-Star slugger Yordan Álvarez, the 2021 ALCS MVP, is nearing a return from injury as well and could be on the field for Game 1 against Detroit. Seemingly getting close to full strength, Houston is ready to go as the playoffs get set to begin.