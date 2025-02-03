New Houston Astros Outfielder Excited to Join Organization's Winning Culture
Taylor Trammell went on "Hot Stove" via MLB Network on Feb. 3 and stated his excitement to join a winning organization in the Houston Astros.
Trammell, 27, spent 2024 in the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees organizations. He only accumulated seven at-bats in the big leagues last year and he finished with just one hit. However, he did enjoy a good season in Triple-A.
He slashed .256/.381/.488 and slugged 18 home runs in 106 games played.
Before 2024, Trammell was drafted 35th overall in the 2016 draft. It took him until 2021 to make the big leagues. In his short time on MLB rosters, Trammell has yet to put it together the way he has in the minors.
In November, Trammell was traded from the Yankees to the Astros for cash considerations..
Trammell is not wrong to be excited since Houston is one of the most winning organizations in recent history. From 2017-2023, the Astros were in the ALCS every season. Houston made the World Series in four of those years, and won it twice. 2024 saw them exit the playoffs early after losing to the Detroit Tigers in Wild Card round.
The Astros have had a busy offseason heading into the upcoming campaign.
They traded away Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly, and Alex Bregman still remains unsigned. However, Houston did add Christian Walker, one of the top first basemen on the market.
With Tucker gone, it opens up an outfield spot. There is some talk about Jose Altuve to moving to the outfield, but Trammell is going to get his chance to make the MLB roster out of Spring Training.
That is the chance he is asking for as he gears up for the season.
During the "Hot Stove" interview, Trammell revealed he is leaving the past in the past, something he struggled with early in his career. He has a brand new mindset going into this year, and a fresh perspective on his skillset.
He has the speed and ability to be a factor for the Astros. A fresh start on a new team could be exactly what the young outfielder needs.
With them being such a winning organization, Trammell has a very good reason to be optimistic about the future.