Houston Astros Newly-Acquired Slugger ‘Could Generate Big Numbers’
The Houston Astros are going to have a number of new faces in their lineup in 2025 who weren’t with the team last year.
One of the players who is going to be under the most pressure is third baseman Isaac Paredes, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs as part of the Kyle Tucker blockbuster earlier this offseason.
Not only will he be expected to help replace the production lost from the star right fielder being on the move, but he is taking over for Alex Bregman at third base.
The heart and soul of the franchise for the previous nine years, he opted to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, agreeing to a three-year, $120 million contract.
Bregman was not only producing on the field, winning a Gold Glove Award in 2024 and being one of the most consistent hitters at his position, but he was a respected leader in the clubhouse.
Paredes has some massive shoes to fill at the hot corner and should have a chip on his shoulder after a very disappointing tenure with the Cubs.
A deadline acquisition from the Tampa Bay Rays, his production plummeted once he got to Chicago after being named an All-Star.
But, there is plenty of reason for optimism as Paredes has a perfect swing for Daikin Park, which features a short porch in left field with the Crawford Boxes. That will play perfectly with his wing, as he is as much of a dead pull hitter as anyone in the sport.
“Since the start of 2022, Paredes has the highest pull percentage of any MLB hitter other than Joey Gallo, and he also has the 15th-highest rate of fly balls. He could generate big numbers in Houston,” wrote MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN.
In 2023, he did hit a career-high 31 home runs and he has a career home run rate of 4.0%, which is above league average. The potential is there for him to produce some impressive power numbers and he now will play half of his game at a park that looks to be tailor-made for his swing.
If that potential shines through, Paredes is going to move up the positional power rankings that Olney has put together.
This year, he landed amongst the honorable mentions along with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins and Josh Jong of the Texas Rangers.
A return to the power stroke he showcased just two years ago will assuredly have him back in the top 10.