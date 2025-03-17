Houston Astros Offseason Changes Lead to Offense's Slow Spring Training Start
Fewer than two weeks remain in spring training, and the Houston Astros are ramping up for the regular season, with only a few roster battles left to be decided. This is an opportune time to review the production during spring training, noting standout performances and players who may be saving their hits for April.
Despite their optimism, discussions surrounding the Astros often reflect guarded expectations, particularly as more pieces of their past championship teams are lost. The starting lineup features many new faces, and a couple of stars are playing different positions, raising questions about the potential impact on the offense.
The Houston offense is shifting. When you lose key hitters like Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, a decline in offensive production is expected. Additions like Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, along with a number of other young players, are not anticipated to match last year’s power numbers. This season, the team will largely rely on its pitching, while the offense must contribute adequately.
So far this spring, the Astros offensive numbers reflect a slow start. They were recently 24th in runs with 96, 15th in home runs with 15, 28th in batting average at .232, 26th in on-base percentage at .323, 27th in slugging percentage at .379 and 26th in OPS at .702.
Catchers
Yainer Diaz is off to a slow start but is expected to handle the bulk of the innings behind the plate. While he has a proven history of offensive production, he has only three hits in his first 28 at-bats. There should be minimal concern about Diaz, he appears to be taking a veteran approach, saving some hits for the regular season.
His backup, Victor Caratini, is primarily a defensive catcher kept around support Diaz and assist with the pitching staff. Anything he adds offensively will be a bonus.
Infielders
Without Bregman and José Altuve, the infield faces challenges. New acquisitions of Walker and Paredes are expected to drive much of the offense. Walker has only eight at-bats as he returns from injury, while Paredes is also starting slowly. Both will benefit from hitting at Daikin Park.
Shortstop Jeremy Peña has continued his offensive production, leading the infield with a slash line of .429/.429/.762 and an OPS of 1.191. Another bright spot is top prospect Cam Smith, who is hitting .409 with an OPS of 1.292.
Outfielders
Veterans José Altuve and Yordan Alvarez are currently struggling at the plate, with Altuve batting .143 while adjusting to left field and Alvarez hitting .174 while concentrating primarily on his batting.
The challenge of learning new defensive roles may be affecting their offensive performance, leading to questions about how long the Altuve-left-field experiment will continue if his offensive production does not improve.
A bright spot in the outfield is Jake Meyers, who is hitting .292 with an OPS of .903 in his first 24 at-bats.
The Astros are heavily relying on four players to lead the offense: Altuve, Paredes, Walker and Alvarez. While Diaz and Peña are important, their primary focus must remain on defensive responsibilities —Diaz on managing the pitching staff and Peña on improving the defense.
As the team prepares for the regular season, the dimensions of Daikin Park may lead to high-scoring games, yet the identity of this Astros team is shifting toward an emphasis on pitching, defense and less reliance on power.