Houston Astros Executive Reveals What Makes Superstar Prospect Special
With the way he's playing, it's hard to believe this is Cam Smith's first spring training.
The 22-year-old slugger has dominated his first training camp with the Houston Astros, putting together one of the best springs by an Astros prospect in recent memory. Despite going 0-for-2 against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, he's still batting a scintillating .409/.519/.773 with two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games.
Smith, who came over from the Chicago Cubs in December's blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade, looks and acts exceptionally polished for someone who was just drafted last year.
Despite having just 32 minor league games under his belt, the former first-round pick has been so good that Houston is considering breaking camp with him and putting him on the Opening Day roster.
While Smith's dazzling physical talents have been on display for all to see, the Astros are just as impressed by what they've seen from him off the field as well.
Houston's assistant GM Gavin Dickey had nothing but praise for Smith on Thursday's episode of the Crush City Territory podcast, revealing what makes the team's top prospect so special.
"I think the thing that has everybody here in camp so excited about Cam is the makeup. It's special," Dickey said. "You don't see this often...He has the ability to raise the floor of players around him without trying, just because how he goes about his work on an everyday basis."
Dickey also highlighted Smith's consistent approach, discipline, preparation and attention to detail, all of which are hard to find in a 22-year-old.
Many players take years to learn these valuable intangibles that seem to come naturally to Smith, who's remarkably mature for his age and already looks like a finished product.
Smith's positive effect on his new teammates has been obvious. His energy, enthusiasm and attitude have been contagious, providing a much-needed spark to an Astros team that opened camp reeling from the shocking offseason departures of veteran leaders like Tucker, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander.
Even if Houston decides to send Smith down to the minors for additional seasoning, it shouldn't be long before he's back up. He's proven he belongs in the Major Leagues and has superstar written all over him.
With his elite tools, athleticism and makeup, the future is incredibly bright for Smith. The Astros and their fans are lucky to have him, as he looks like their next face of the franchise whenever Jose Altuve decides to call it a career.